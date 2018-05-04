Is Victoria on Netflix?

Viewers have been charmed by the beautifully shot period drama Victoria since the late queen graced our screens in 2016. Since then, there have been two series, a Christmas special and in December 2017 Victoria was renewed for a third series. With all this hype surrounding the series, it seems that the show could run for almost as long as Victoria’s reign.

Advertisement

Jenna Coleman plays Victoria and the show explores the early years of Victoria’s reign. It shows her friendship with Lord Melbourne, and her marriage to Prince Albert, played by Tom Hughes. And the pair’s on-screen chemistry has leaped out of our screens and into the real world. The two have been dating for over a year.

The series is written by Daisy Goodwin. This marks the first time that she is using her history degree for television, and has claimed that accurately portraying Victoria, through carefully researching her diaries, was of the utmost importance.

You can be the judge of this yourself. The series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and on NOW TV, for those with subscriptions.

Advertisement

The first series is on Netflix, but streamers will have to wait a while for the second to be uploaded.