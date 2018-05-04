When is Carnage on TV? Everything you need to know about Sky 1’s new ‘Mad Max-style’ entertainment show

What do you get when you cross Top Gear with Robot Wars? Sky 1 will be hoping the answer is their latest original entertainment series Carnage.

The show, billed as “the most extreme contest on the planet”, is coming very soon. Here’s everything you need to know in advance of the premiere…

What is new Sky 1 series Carnage about?

The show puts teams of mechanics and engineers up against each other in a challenge to transform ordinary vehicles into lethal weapons.

This culminates in several brutal battle royale style contests in which each vehicle has one goal – to render its rivals totally incapacitated.

Set in the desert – with what could best be described as a Mad Max style aesthetic – the show will see 30 different machines go head to head in three purpose built arenas, as they fight to be crowned last car standing.

Expect action, loud crashes and – as the name suggest – a great deal of carnage.

What times is Carnage on TV?

Episode one will air on Sky 1 on Sunday 6th May at 8pm, with the remaining five episodes following at the same time in subsequent weeks.

The show will also be available to watch with NOW TV.

Who is involved?

The presenting team will bring together big names from the usually disparate worlds of grime and cricket, as Lethal Bizzle and Andrew Flintoff team up alongside TV and radio host Vick Hope.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Sky 1 have released a short, 30-second teaser for the new show, which you can watch below…