Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Viewers delighted with Mary Berry and her innuendos on Britain’s Best Home Cook

Viewers delighted with Mary Berry and her innuendos on Britain’s Best Home Cook

The beloved former Bake Off judge returned to BBC1 with Claudia Winkleman – and mixed in some classic double entendres

Twitter, BBC, TL

She may have treated us to some mouth-watering recipes recently in Classic Mary Berry, but viewers couldn’t be happier seeing the TV chef back on screens again for BBC1’s Britain’s Best Home Cook.

Advertisement

The new cookery competition, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, sees 10 amateur cooks move into a shared house and compete in a series of weekly challenges designed to impress Berry and co-judges chef Dan Doherty and produce expert Chris Bavin.

This set-up cooked up an instantly likeable duo in the form of Berry and Winkleman…

It wasn’t long before Berry stole the show with a Bake Off-style innuendo about “banging some nuts in”, before delivering the line, “I would prefer to have one dish that showcased nuts.”

Inevitably, everyone at home was measuring up Best Home Cook with Bake Off.

And although many thought Britain’s Best Home Cook was simply a strange mishmash of existing TV shows…

… most agreed Mary Berry transformed it into an appetising watch.

Advertisement

Britain’s Best Home Cook is on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC1

Tags

All about Britain's Best Home Cook

Twitter, BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(BBC/FC)

Meet the amateur chefs taking part in Britain’s Best Home Cook

(BBC/FC)

Who is Britain’s Best Home Cook judge Chris Bavin?

(BBC/FC)

Who is Britain’s Best Home Cook judge Dan Doherty?

Britain's Best Home Cook

PREVIEW Britain's Best Home Cook: a reality show mash-up with a bland main course and a spicy finish

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more