Viewers delighted with Mary Berry and her innuendos on Britain’s Best Home Cook

The beloved former Bake Off judge returned to BBC1 with Claudia Winkleman – and mixed in some classic double entendres

She may have treated us to some mouth-watering recipes recently in Classic Mary Berry, but viewers couldn’t be happier seeing the TV chef back on screens again for BBC1’s Britain’s Best Home Cook.

Advertisement

The new cookery competition, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, sees 10 amateur cooks move into a shared house and compete in a series of weekly challenges designed to impress Berry and co-judges chef Dan Doherty and produce expert Chris Bavin.

This set-up cooked up an instantly likeable duo in the form of Berry and Winkleman…

Already loving this.

Claudia and Mary Berry. Best combo ever. #britainsbesthomecook — Jane E.M. Callaghan (@JaneEMCallaghan) May 3, 2018

Claudia and Bez. What a great team #britainsbesthomecook — Hannah (@hannah__bryan) May 3, 2018

It wasn’t long before Berry stole the show with a Bake Off-style innuendo about “banging some nuts in”, before delivering the line, “I would prefer to have one dish that showcased nuts.”

Mary Berry: "I would prefer to have one dish that showcased nuts." It's filth! Pure filth! #britainsbesthomecook #bbhc — Chris "the fascists are back, Ted" McCray (@cjjmccray) May 3, 2018

Banging some nuts in 🙊 #BritainsBestHomeCook — Sabina Ghani (@SabsGhani) May 3, 2018

Mary Berry keeps talking about the taste of nuts #sniggers #BritainsBestHomeCook — Benjamin (@screwlabour) May 3, 2018

Inevitably, everyone at home was measuring up Best Home Cook with Bake Off.

Bloody fabulous to have Mary Berry back doing what she does best #britainsbesthomecook #maryberry #stuffyougbbo — Kerry (@kerrylbrain1) May 3, 2018

#Britainsbesthomecook Well blow me, it's just like the original Great British Bake Off, even the music they play is the same. I like it 🙂 — Snappy Scrappy (@SnappyScrappy) May 3, 2018

Could #britainsbesthomecook be anymore like #gbbo?! Same format… I’ve a feeling I will like this…comforting telly and mary berry. BBC keeping with what they know pic.twitter.com/O6ABk8qIJw — Rachel Kleimunt 🐝 (@Rachel_Kleimunt) May 3, 2018

They've more or less given The Bake Off back to Mary #BritainsBestHomeCook — Karrie (@KarrieKubs) May 3, 2018

And although many thought Britain’s Best Home Cook was simply a strange mishmash of existing TV shows…

Conceived in the Mary Berry pod from W1A #britainsbesthomecook is the Apprentice crossed with Strictly crossed with Bake Off and a bit of Masterchef. The lovely Clare Balding wasn't available. Fun though. @BBC — David Loughlin (@daloughlin) May 3, 2018

This programme is confusing me. It’s like the lovechild of Masterchef and Bake Off, with a hint of Strictly thrown in for good measure. #BritainsBestHomeCook — Aysha (@AyshaWeir) May 3, 2018

#britainsbesthomecook "how can we make this less like masterchef?" "I know let's put them in the big brother house" — Laura 🖤 (@_laurax66) May 3, 2018

… most agreed Mary Berry transformed it into an appetising watch.

Bake off with a bit of big brother, all stired together by Mary Berry #winner #gotmyattention #BritainsBestHomeCook — Graham Andrews (@grahamandrews81) May 3, 2018

Not loving the Big Brother House style format or the cheap looking set but staying with it cos, you know, Mary Berry 😍 #BritainsBestHomeCook — AbandonedBear (@AbandonedBear) May 3, 2018

Advertisement

Britain’s Best Home Cook is on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC1