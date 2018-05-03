Meet the amateur chefs taking part in Britain’s Best Home Cook
Everything you need to know about the stars of Mary Berry and Claudia Winkleman's new BBC1 cookery show
Ever considered yourself a dab hand in the kitchen? BBC1’s new eight-part cookery series challenges ten exceptional home cooks to push their skills to the limit, at the end of which one will be crowned Britain’s Best Home Cook.
Britain’s Best Home Cook is on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC1, and will be presented by Bake Off alumni Mary Berry, Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman, star of Eat Well for Less, Chris Bavin, and celebrated chef Dan Doherty.
Here's everything you need to know about the new stars of Britain's Best Home Cook.
Cyrus
Age: 27
Occupation: Wine consultant and entrepreneur
Location: York
Cyrus began cooking when he was 16, and since then he’s found a passion for French and Italian cuisine. He’s fascinated by interesting flavour combinations, and is aiming to show his ambition on the show.
Dipa
Age: 44
Occupation: Civil Servant
Location: Wolverhampton
Dipa began cooking up curries from the tender age of 11, and since then her passion for cooking has only grown. She credits her father’s Kenyan roots and her mother’s Indian heritage as her source of inspiration, and loves spicing up simple ingredients.
Fiona
Age: 59
Occupation: Retired shopkeeper
Location: County Down, Northern Ireland
Fiona has been obsessed with cooking ever since she began collecting Robert Carrier Cookery magazines aged 15. Her kitchen style is homely, farmhouse food for her four sons, two daughters and husband.
Josie
Age: 37
Occupation: Wealth client executive at a bank
Location: Glasgow
Josie had vivid memories of being asked to help peel an onion as a child, and ever since she’s been hooked. She enjoys recreating her favourite Filipino dishes, and she takes pride in never following a recipe.
Katie
Age: 32
Occupation: 999 police emergency call handler and dispatcher
Location: Neath, South Wales
Katie describes herself as an “everyday home cook” with a love of stews and casseroles. She’s proud of her Welsh heritage and she often uses her family recipes, some of which date back three or four generations.
Philip
Age: 48
Occupation: Maths teacher
Location: Surrey
Philip grew up in the ’70s, and often takes inspiration from that decade. He enjoys putting a modern twist on a traditional British menu like prawn cocktail, a roast with all the trimmings and Black Forest gateau .
Pippa
Age: 28
Occupation: Oncology research biobank technician
Location: Salford
Pippa has harboured a passion for Asian food from an early age, and remembers fondly her grandfather taking her to a dim sum restaurant with a Chinese supermarket underneath, which she would eagerly explore.
Q
Age: 38
Occupation: Children’s A&E nurse
Location: Balcombe, West Sussex
Q grew up in Slovakia, where food was central to her home life – she still continues to cook with her mother’s knife. She describes her home cooking as continental, as she often incorporates a French twist.
Tobi
Age: 27
Occupation: Compliance manager
Location: London
Tobi was inspired to learn to cook after watching his mother and grandmother when he was just seven years old. He loves combining food inspired by his British Nigerian heritage alongside French cuisine.
Trevor
Age: 29
Occupation: Farmer
Location: Kent
Trevor credits his mum, grandmother and Auntie Irene for his love of cooking. As a farmer, he has a deep appreciation of ingredients and the time and effort that goes into producing each element of a dish.
Britain’s Best Home Cook airs on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC1