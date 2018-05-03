Love Island’s Marcel confirms Gabby split, is “extremely sad about how he has hurt her”

The Blazing Squad star's representative has revealed that the cheating rumours were true and that Marcel “knows he did wrong and will regret it forever”

Love Island star Marcel Somerville has confirmed that he and Gabby Allen have broken up, after rumours in the press that he cheated on her while they were on holiday together in Mexico.

Marcel and Gabby were fan favourites on last year’s Love Island, with the former seen as such a sweetheart and relationship guru that he actually released a book called “Dr Marcel’s Little Book of Big Love”.

Now, nine months later, Marcel has addressed the recent reports of cheating through his representative: “Sadly the rumours are true, Gabby and Marcel have split up. Marcel can’t really defend his actions as he knows he did wrong and will regret it forever.

“Marcel is upset that he broke the heart of someone he loves and someone that he shared so many special moments with, but with all the good times there are difficult times, and sadly Marcel and Gabby had been in a bad place at this stage.

“Gabby was a special part of my Marcel’s life, and he hopes one day she can find it in herself to forgive him.

“He knows what he did was wrong and is extremely sad about how he has hurt Gabby.”

On Tuesday, Gabby had shared a tweet saying she was in “shock” at what had happened.

“Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support,” she wrote. “It’s been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock!

“But I’m sure, in time, I’ll be ok. I have the best family and friends around me. I’m a lucky girl.”

Last December, Love Island’s winning duo Kem and Amber confirmed that they’d split just four months after the competition ended.

Fiery couple Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood also broke up, just before their new show Crackin’ On hit screens in March.

The new series of Love Island is expected in the coming weeks.