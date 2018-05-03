How to watch the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Everything we know so far about the biggest wedding of 2018

Pencil the date into your calendars as we’ve got another Royal Wedding to watch in 2018.

When is the Royal Wedding?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19th 2018 in the town of Windsor near London, England. Unlike the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the 2018 Royal Wedding will not be a public bank holiday. However, it’s not all bad news… the pubs will be open until 1am on the Saturday night/ Sunday morning to allow two extra hours of “celebration” up and down the land.

Will it be on TV?

Due to the high profile of the wedding it is expected to be shown on TV networks around the world. A single pool camera will capture the nuptials and so most UK networks will be footage of the big day.

In the UK the BBC, ITV and Sky News are expected to cover the event extensively. ITV have already unveiled their full plans for coverage of the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this May.

Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will front the live coverage of the wedding on Saturday 19th May from a purpose-built studio in Windsor, beginning at 9.25am and running until 3pm. ITV3 will also produce a special hour-long Royal Wedding highlights show later in the day.

Sky has announced that it will broadcast the entire wedding in Ultra High Definition (UHD), a world first for any royal event, the broadcaster says.

Presenters Kay Burley and Anna Botting will front the Sky coverage from The Long Walk and Castle grounds., from 9am to 3pm, Sky announced.

The BBC has also announced that it will waive the license fee for local communities wanting to watch the wedding, meaning that the British public will be able to watch the royal nuptials at special events and parties.

What time is it on?

The ceremony itself is set to start at 12PM with coverage beginning early in the morning and lasting well into the afternoon.

Football fans should note that the Royal Wedding does take place on the same Saturday as the FA Cup final but the football airs much later in the afternoon, usually 5pm.

Where will the wedding take place?

The Royal Wedding will take place at Windsor Castle in the historic St George’s Chapel. The 800-seat chapel will hold the ceremony which is set to begin from 12PM.

Can I watch it live in Windsor?

The streets of Windsor are going to be lined with celebrators on May 19th. If the couple’s engagement tour is anything to go by we expect the atmosphere on the day to be something special.

Kensington Palace noted on Twitter that the newlyweds would take a Carriage Procession from the chapel through Windsor Town in order to allow the public to soak up the special day.

They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day. pic.twitter.com/z8fukP2nea — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

What do we know about the dress?

We don’t yet know the designer who’ll be responsible for creating Ms. Markle’s gown on the big day but we can speculate. It is thought that the soon-to-be princess will look again to the designers responsible for her engagement dress. Ralph and Russo created the engagement gown worn by Ms. Markle in the photos with her husband to be.

Though Ralph and Russo are the frontrunners to land the honour, Canadian designer Erdem, who has been responsible for dressing Kate Duchess of Cambridge in his signature floral designs, is also in contention along with the famed Oscar de la Renta who designed the wedding dress worn by Amal Clooney.

Who will the bridesmaids be?

The brides wedding party is expected to be quite large in line with Royal tradition. Ms. Markle’s best friend stylist Jessica Mulroney is the number one pick for maid of honour while the bride’s close friend of sixteen years Janina Gavankar is expected to be involved in the wedding.

Of course, the Harry’s niece Princess Charlotte is likely to be a bridesmaid at the wedding while Prince George is expected to be a page boy in the ceremony.

What about the best man?

Prince William is sure to have a role in the wedding and it is highly likely he will be selected to be his brother’s best man on the day. No official announcements have been made by the couple regarding their bridesmaids and groomsmen so we expect the speculation to continue for now.

Who is making the wedding cake?

Bringing an American flavour to the wedding, Californian raised chef Claire Ptak will be making the couples wedding cake. Where the Duke and Duchess opted for a more traditional, white iced cake, Ms Markle and Prince Harry have chosen an elderflower and lemon flavoured cake decorated with buttercream and fresh flowers.