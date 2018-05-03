Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Europa League 2018 semi-finals: what time is Atletico Madrid v Arsenal on TV?

Europa League 2018 semi-finals: what time is Atletico Madrid v Arsenal on TV?

Find out where and when to watch Arsenal's second leg clash with the match balanced 1-1 on aggregate

LONDON, ENGLAND - April 26: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid battles with Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal before going on to score the equaliser for Madrid during the UEFA Europa League semi-final 1st Leg match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on April 26, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images)

Arsenal travel to Atletico Madrid for a crunch UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg.

Advertisement

The Gunners were left deflated as a late Antoine Griezmann strike at the Emirates last week gave the Spanish side a crucial away goal, meaning Arsenal must score to give departing boss Arsene Wenger one last shot at silverware – and a chance to make next year’s Champions League.

But Atletico will pose a tricky obstacle in Thursday’s semi-final second leg. Diego Simeone’s men are second only to Barcelona in La Liga and boast an infamously stubborn defence, which has seen them through to two Champions League finals in the past five years.

Where can I watch Arsenal v Atletico Madrid’s Europa League semi-final on TV and online?

The match is showing exclusively in the UK on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. BT Sport subscribers can always watch a live stream via the BT Sport website and app. Find out how to get BT Sport here.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off is at 8.05pm on Thursday 3rd May, with BT’s coverage starting at 7pm. The match will be played at The Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Advertisement

Can I listen to coverage on the radio?

If you don’t have BT Sport, the match will be available to listen to on 5live, with build up starting at 7pm and full commentary from 8.05pm.

Tags

You might like

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 22: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP poses for a photo during previews ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 22, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on TV?

(Getty/FC)

“Never too old”: John Higgins shows why snooker isn’t a young man’s game anymore

A woman uses a Sky remote control in Romford, U.K., on Tuesday, June 15, 2010. British Sky Broadcasting Plc, the U.K.'s largest pay-TV provider, spurned a 7.8 billion-pound ($11.5 billion) offer from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., asking for the bid to be raised by at least 14 percent. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images Getty TL

Sky channel changes: Everything you need to know about the new TV listings

(BBC/FC)

Who is Britain’s Best Home Cook judge Dan Doherty?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more