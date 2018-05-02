When is Midsomer Murders back on ITV?

The final two episodes of series 19 have yet to air in the UK – but fans don't have long to wait

It has been a while since we took a trip to rural Midsomer, the deadliest county in England – where the fields are practically littered with bodies. But now DCI John Barnaby is poised for a comeback.

The first four episodes of Midsomer Murders series 19 aired in December 2016 and January 2017, but while the final two episodes of the series have aired abroad, so far they haven’t appeared on ITV. That’s a gap of more than a year.

When is Midsomer Murders back on TV?

All six episodes of the latest series will be released on DVD in the UK on 21st May, which suggests Midsomer Murders could air on ITV in May 2018.

Episode five, titled Death by Persuasion, will take us back in time. After a young woman slips away from a camp site where a Jane Austen fan event is taking place (dressed in Georgian attire, of course), she is found stabbed in the woods. DCI Barnaby and DS Winter discover there is more to the story: the victim was a journalist, interested in the village’s healthcare drone delivery programme.

Episode six, titled The Curse of the Ninth, includes the final appearance of pathologist Dr Kam Karimore (Manjinder Virk). When a prize-winning musician is strangled with a violin string, DCI Barnaby uncovers multiple motives and multiple suspects.

Will there be another series of Midsomer Murders?

Yes: ITV announced in April 2017 that filming had begun on series 20 of Midsomer Murders.

Neil Dudgeon will return as DCI John Barnaby, with Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter. Joining the team will be EastEnders’ Annette Badland as new pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins.