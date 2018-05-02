“Bring yourself back online”: Westworld is renewed for season 3

To no one's surprise, HBO have recomissioned the hit sci-fi cowboy drama for a third season

Well here’s one twist we did see coming: Westworld has been renewed for a third season.

Advertisement

The critically acclaimed sci-fi cowboy drama debuted its second run on 22nd April and HBO have now announced that it will return for another – although a timeline is yet to be confirmed…

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said on Tuesday in a statement. “From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

The intricately-plotted drama centres on an amusement park, Westworld, where realistic robotic ‘hosts’ entertain their human guests and cater to their hidden desires. However, by the end of series one, Anthony Hopkins’ Dr Robert Ford (the park’s creator) has pushed the hosts into autonomy – and chaos ensues. In the second season, farmer’s-daughter-turned-vigilante Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is pursuing her bloody vendetta against humanity, as an ongoing humans vs hosts battle threatens to bring the whole park crashing around the inhabitants’ heads.

The cable network giant reportedly has a lot riding on the JJ Abrams-produced drama, with plans to develop the show into Games of Thrones’ heir apparent, according to Hollywood Reporter, after the flagship show ends sometime in 2019.

Advertisement

Season two of Westworld is on Mondays at 2am on Sky Atlantic, with a repeat at 9pm on Monday. The show will also be available on NOW TV