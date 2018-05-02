Viewers praise NHS after “powerful and emotional” Hospital finale

The final episode of the BBC documentary series focused on the increasing pressure on Nottingham University Hospitals' critical care units

Viewers took to Twitter to lavish praise on the NHS after Tuesday night’s series finale of BBC2 documentary Hospital, which depicted the relentless demand for beds in Nottingham’s Queens Hospital’s critical care unit (the last option for patients with life-threatening diseases).

Many called upon health secretary Jeremy Hunt to address the bed capacity crisis after the programme exhibited how surgeons and consultants at NQH spend their time juggling beds (there are only 53 available in the CCU) and scrambling to cope with increasing demand.

“Doubt Mr Hunt is watching # Hospital tonight but if he is, I wonder what he’s actually going to do to address the evident crisis in bed capacity?” Twitter user Matti Colley wrote.

@Michael20174 added: “15,000 beds cut in the past 6 yrs. That’s 1 in 10. And now doctors run around like bed managers. Ridiculous waste of time & skills. # Hospital”

Eric Morton, chair at Nottingham University Hospitals also praised the series for raising awareness about the current state of the NHS.

“Hospital has raised awareness & stimulated discussion around our NHS & social care,” he wrote. “Storylines and characters, patients, their families & our staff have touched our hearts. We have smiled. We have cried. Thank you to all @ TeamNUH. # hospital”

Heroic efforts of staff at @nottmhospitals – political decisions lead to bed cuts & patients suffer. #hospital pic.twitter.com/EORvJS6af8 — Dr David Wrigley (@DavidGWrigley) May 1, 2018

What is critical care and how central is it to the functioning of NHS hospitals? Read below. #Hospital pic.twitter.com/XFvElhcWI4 — FICM (@FICMNews) May 1, 2018

Just watched final episode of #hospital. May, Hammond and Hunt should be locked in a room and forced to watch the series on a loop until they agree to fund the NHS and social care properly. — Bob Hudson (@Bob__Hudson) May 1, 2018

#Hospital – sorry but how much do footballers' earn a week??? I rest my case. That money should be going to these guys!😡😡😡 — Karen Moore (@KazzyMoore504) May 1, 2018

I’m so sad this is the last episode of #hospital tonight. It’s been such a good series. Hope they come back to the QMC. — Sara Mason (@piglet2602) May 1, 2018

We’ve reached the end of Series 3 of @BBCTwo’s #Hospital. A huge thank you to the NUH Comms Team for their incredibly hard work & to @Label1 for their professionalism & skill to make another superb series. I couldn’t be prouder tonight to be a member of @teamNUH #wearethehospital — Laura Skaife-Knight (@laura_skaife) May 1, 2018

Wow! What an incredibly powerful and emotional finish to series three of #Hospital. Some truly breathtaking work on show from staff at @nottmhospitals, often in the face of sheer adversity. Wow! pic.twitter.com/nkEFnfM3L7 — Jack Adlam (@JackAdlam) May 1, 2018