Channel 4 announce Meghan Markle comedy documentary with Chicken Shop Date presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg

The series will see the comedy star trekking across America in search of Markle relatives with the aim of bagging an invite to the royal wedding

Amelia Dimoldenberg, presenter of popular YouTube comedy show Chicken Shop Date, is heading to Channel 4 for a Markle-centric documentary ahead of the royal wedding.

Meet The Markles will see the presenter travel the US in an attempt to bag an invitation to the ceremony by schmoozing people from the bride-to-be’s past and members of her extended family.

“Exploring Meghan Markle’s America was a crazy journey for me,” Dimondenberg said in a statement. “This is my first documentary for TV and I wasn’t sure how the Americans would take my style of humour. But I met some extraordinary people who welcomed me with open arms and strangely enough, now I feel like I almost know Meghan… so where’s my invite?”

Dimoldenberg is best known for her hilariously awkward interviews with UK rappers over fried chicken dinners in her web-series. For a taste of her sense of humour, check out the most recent episode of Chicken Shop Date with Big Narstie below.

Meet the Markles will air on Channel 4 later this month