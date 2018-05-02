Accessibility Links

Legion season 2 adds an extra episode

The Dan Stevens-led drama turns it up to 11

Good news, Legion fans – the madness that is the Dan Stevens-led sci-fi series is set to go on a little bit longer than we had anticipated: showrunner Noah Hawley has announced that another episode has been added to the show’s second season, bringing the total up to 11.

It’s an unusual move, given that we’re already a few episodes into the season. But considering how bonkers the opening episodes have been – they’ve seen David (Stevens) working with Oliver (Jemaine Clement) and The Shadow King (Aubrey Plaza) after seeing a vision from the future – it’s probably a good thing. It allows the writers a bit more time to unfurl the intricate plot, and gives us a little bit longer to wrap our heads around it.

The finale is thus set to air on Tuesday 26th June on FOX in the UK, rather than 19th of June as originally planned. It will be written by showrunner Hawley (the mastermind behind anthology series Fargo) and directed by his acclaimed TV director Keith Gordon (The Bridge, The Leftovers, Better Call Saul).

Legion, which is a loose spin-off of the X-Men series, also stars Rachel Keller, Bill Irwin and Jeremie Harris.

Legion airs Tuesdays at 9pm on FOX

