Meet the cast of Channel 4’s new comedy High and Dry

Set on a tropical island, Channel 4’s latest comedy High and Dry is Lost with laughs, following a motley band of airplane crash survivors as they navigate the island.

Advertisement

Complicating matters is the presence of Brett Sullivan (played by the show’s writer, Marc Wootton), an air steward with sociopathic tendencies that alienate and annoy everyone else on the island. Wootton is also joined by a stellar ensemble cast, including several famous faces.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of High and Dry.

Brett Sullivan – played by Marc Wootton

Who is Brett Sullivan? Wootten, who also wrote High and Dry, plays “the air steward from hell” Brett Sullivan, who proclaims himself “King of the Island”.

“In High & Dry, Marc has conceived a brilliantly ambitious, yet utterly ridiculous new sitcom,” Jack Bayles, Commissioning Editor, says. “Alongside Brett – truly the air steward from hell – is a fantastic assortment of characters played by a wonderful ensemble cast. It’s totally, totally nuts and we love it.”

What is Marc Wootton famous for? Wootton is perhaps best known for his role as the fake medium and psychic, Shirley Ghostman, in the BBC3 series High Spirits with Shirley Ghostman. However, viewers might also recognise him as the beloved Mr Poppy, the excitable teaching assistant and Christmas-fanatic in the Nativity! film series.

Arnab – played by Asim Chaudhry

Who is Arnab? Chaudhry plays Arnab, a “spaced out” plane passenger and then survivor of the crash, who struggles with the tropical island’s lack of phone signal.

What is Asim Chaudhry famous for? Chaudhry is a BAFTA-winning comedian and writer, and is best known for co-creating People Just Do Nothing. The BBC3 mockumentary originally started life as a YouTube series that Chaudhry shot and edited, but it soon developed a cult fanbase and numerous awards, including the BAFTA for Best Scripted Comedy in 2017. It will return for a fifth and final series, airing on BBC3 and, for the first time, on BBC2.

Harriet – played by Vicki Pepperdine

Who is Harriet? Pepperdine plays “plain speaking” Harriet, whose bossiness infuriates some fellow survivors.

What’s she famous for? Pepperdine was nominated for two BAFTA TV Awards for BBC4’s satirical sitcom Getting On, which she co-wrote and starred in alongside Jo Brand, Peter Capaldi and Joanna Scanlan. The series is based in a geriatric ward in an NHS hospital. Pepperdine has also appeared in Camping, A Young Doctor’s Notebook and The Incredible Adventures of Professor Branestawm, and played Princess Anne in Channel 4’s The Windsors.

You can watch the trailer for High and Dry here

Susan – played by Grace Rex

Who is Susan? Rex plays Susan, a “sheltered” young woman who finds herself trapped on the island.

“She has no filter. She’s extremely curious and loving and has a surprising amount of fire in her belly,” Rex says of her character. “[She’s been] very oppressed until she’s landed on the island sans her oppressors for the first time in her life.”

What is Grace Rex famous for? The sole American in the cast, actress Rex has appeared in several notable films, including Contagion, as Carrie Anne, and in 2013’s The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Douglas – played by Harry Peacock

Who is Douglas? Peacock plays Douglas, a cautious family man who’s keen to get off the island by any means necessary – even if it means trying to get along with air steward Bret.

What is Harry Peacock famous for? Peacock is probably best known for his comic small screen roles, as smug actor Ray Purchase in Toast of London, and for his impersonations in Star Stories.

Advertisement

He’s married to actress Katherine Parkinson, star of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society and The IT Crowd. The pair both appeared in The Kennedys, although not as a married couple.

The six-part series High and Dry airs on Fridays at 10.35pm on Channel 4