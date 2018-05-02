Accessibility Links

Champions League 2018 semi-finals: What time is Roma v Liverpool on TV?

Find out where and when to watch this crucial second-leg match live online and on TV as Liverpool look to join Real Madrid in the final

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final First Leg match between Liverpool and A.S. Roma at Anfield on April 24, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be wary of another miraculous Roma comeback in the UEFA Champions League 2018 semi-final second leg this Wednesday 2nd May.

Two away goals have given the Italians a glimmer of hope despite Jurgen Klopp’s men managing to put an astonishing five goals past them at Anfield last week.

In the quarters, Roma beat a Barcelona side featuring Lionel Messi by three goals to overturn their 4-1 defeat and progress on away goals. So, another 3-0 win at the Olympic Stadium is not out of the question.

Klopp will be hoping that freshly crowned PFA Player of the Year Mo Salah can turn on the style once again against the club he left last summer, to guide Liverpool one step closer to their sixth European title.

How can I watch Roma v Liverpool on TV and online?

The match is showing exclusively in the UK on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can also watch the live stream via the BT Sport app and website. Find out how to get BT Sport here.

What time is kick-off?

Coverage starts at 6:30pm on Wednesday 2nd May, with kick-off at 7:45pm. The match will be played at The Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Can I listen to coverage on the radio?

If you don’t have BT Sport, yes, you can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live, with full commentary from 7:45pm.

