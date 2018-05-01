Who is Sweden’s Eurovision 2018 entry Benjamin Ingrosso?

Everything you need to know about the Dance You Off singer and Swedish reality star

With two wins and 10 top five finishes over the past 10 years, Sweden is always a country to look out for at Eurovision. And this year they’re sending reality TV and singing Scandi superstar Benjamin Ingrosso.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 20-year-old performer and songwriter.

Who is Sweden’s Eurovision singer Benjamin Ingrosso?

It might be difficult, but think of him almost as a Swedish version of Rob Kardashian. The singer is famous for his roles in the show Wahlgrens värld, a Scandi Keeping Up with the Kardashians starring the likes of his mother Pernilla Wahlgren and sister Bianca Ingrosso (currently a judge on Sweden’s Got Talent).

However, the 20-year-old is much more than simply a reality star. At the age of just nine he won major Swedish contest Lilla Melodifestivalen and represented his country in MGP Nordic (a junior Scandinavian song contest), finishing third.

In the following years, he starred in a variety of musicals, released a number two single (Jag är en astronaut) and won the Swedish celebrity TV series Let’s Dance 2014.

After winning the Swedish Eurovision selection process, Melodifestivalen 2018 (an event almost as big as Eurovision itself), Benjamin will represent his country in the second semi-final of the main contest.

What is Sweden’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Ingrosso will be taking to the stage to sing Dance You Off, a – you guessed it – dance track written by the performer himself, alongside MAG, Louis Schoorl and K Nita (who has worked with the likes of Drake and Kanye).

What will Sweden’s Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage? Is there a rehearsal video?

Yes, Ingrosso has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night…

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018