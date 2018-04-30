Accessibility Links

The X Factor brings back arena auditions for 2018

The closed room auditions have been axed (again) for this year's series

The X Factor has ditched the closed room auditions for 2018.

The initial arena auditions will instead be making a comeback for series 15, meaning singers will have to face not only the music and the panel of judges but also thousands of fans for their first audition.

The arena auditions have come and gone over the years after first being introduced for the 2009 series of the ITV show. The closed rooms then made a comeback for two years in 2013 before being axed again in 2015.

The news follows rumours that the judging panel will be changed once again when The X Factor returns this autumn.

Currently the judging line-up stands as Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger – the line-up has remained the same for the past two years.

However, rumours have suggested that Nicole is set to be axed, with only Louis and Sharon returning.

