You need to watch these hilarious outtakes from Peter Kay’s Car Share

These cracking mishaps are perfect to whet your appetite ahead of the final ever episodes

If you can’t wait another week for the special improvised episode of Peter Kay’s Car Share, then these hilarious outtakes will definitely tide you over.

Advertisement

First shown during Peter Kay’s Comedy Shuffle, this compilation of mishaps see Sian Gibson struggling to get her words out before both she and Peter Kay corpse over a dirty innuendo and struggle with the lyrics to 1982 classic song Gloria.

Mostly, though, the outtakes come courtesy of The League of Gentlemen and Inside No. 9’s Reece Shearsmith, who joined the show for one episode as fishmonger Ray.

He leaves Peter constantly cracking up as he sings along to Ini Kamoze’s Here Comes the Hotstepper in the most ridiculous way possible…

Car Share: Unscripted is scheduled to air on BBC1 on Monday 7th May at 9pm, followed by the show’s final ever episode on Monday 28th May.

Advertisement

The broadcast comes after the comedian cancelled his live stand-up tour – his first in eight years – last December, citing “unforeseen family circumstances” just a month after tickets had sold out in minutes.