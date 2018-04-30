Runners complete London Marathon in memory of MasterChef contestant Matt Campbell

Over £300,000 has now been raised in memory of the talented chef, who died in hospital after collapsing during the race

Hundreds of runners have come together in memory of MasterChef: The Professionals chef Matt Campbell to complete the distance of the London Marathon that he was unable to finish.

Matt, who was a semi-finalist in the 2017 series of the BBC show, collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark during the race on Sunday 22nd April and later died in hospital.

Two former MasterChef contestants – Tom Peters and Jamie Park – organised the 3.7 mile ‘Finish For Matt’ race in London to raise money for the Breathy Trust, the charity Matt had set up a JustGiving page for ahead of running the marathon.

The 29-year-old’s original target was £2,500. Donations at the time of writing have now reached a staggering £300,000 in his memory. Click here to donate.

Tom told Sky News, “I wanted to do something in memory of Matt. It just seemed so fitting.”

Jamie wrote on Instagram: “Like so many others that were lucky enough to meet @mattsoire I feel like I have lost a great friend and inspiration. Words cannot describe how sad this is. He took his love and energy for life and food everywhere. We truly have lost a star.”

Meanwhile MasterChef: The Professionals judge Monica Galletti had previously said, “I would like to send my sincere condolences and heartfelt love to Matt’s family. To those running the last few miles for Matt, I think you’re doing an amazing thing and I wish you the best of luck.”

Former The Professionals judge Michel Roux Jr described the event as a “wonderful tribute for a truly talented young chef”.

Wonderful tribute for a truly talented young chef #FinishForMatt https://t.co/n2LHY89EI7 — Michel Roux Jr (@michelrouxjr) April 26, 2018

Fellow The Professionals judge Marcus Wareing had previously also paid tribute to Matt, saying he was a “talented, innovative and driven chef”