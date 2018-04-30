Benidorm creator confirms ITV series will end for good this Wednesday

Creator Derren Litten announced that the ITV sitcom will be finishing after 11 years on air

Bad news Benidorm, fans: the ITV sunshine sitcom is ending for good this Wednesday.

Show creator Derren Litten made the announcement on Twitter, thanking fans for their support over the past 11 years.

The sitcom, which followed an ensemble of holidaymakers and staff at the all-inclusive Spanish hotel Solana, has picked up two National Television Awards and a Bafta nomination since it first aired in 2007.

Its 73 episodes have featured the likes of Johnny Vegas, Steve Pemberton, Madness, John Challis, The Chuckle Brothers, Sheridan Smith and even Uri Geller.

Allthough Benidorm is set to end on TV, the cast are due to reunite on stage. A 25-date theatre version, Benidorm Live, written by Litten, is due to begin touring the UK in September.

The final episode, due to air 9pm Wednesday 2nd May on ITV, will see an airport strike causing panic at the Solana, with the families dashing to catch a flight back home. Watch out for the cameo from Litten himself: he’ll be playing play Elvis from Skegness, a man hoping to buy out the hotel.