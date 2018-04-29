Don’t miss out: The Woman in White episode three will air on Monday not Sunday

The five-part BBC1 period drama continues on TV this Monday 30th April at 9pm

The Woman in White has left us wondering exactly what Sir Percival is plotting – but perhaps the bigger mystery lies in the BBC scheduling department, as Sunday night drama The Woman in White will now also air episodes on Mondays.

Advertisement

Following its premiere last Sunday, episode two is set for Sunday 29th April at 9pm on BBC1.

However, that will be followed by episode three on Monday 30th April at 9pm – so don’t get caught out.

Fans who tune in on Sunday 6th May at 9pm will actually see episode four, while the final episode will air on Monday 7th May at 9pm.

The Victorian period drama is based on the novel by Wilkie Collins and features Ex-EastEnders actor Ben Hardy as Walter Hartright, a young artist who encounters a strange woman dressed all in white on Hampstead Heath.

Advertisement

Walter is then invited to Limmeridge House to serve as tutor to two young women, Marian (Jessie Buckley) and Laura (Olivia Vinall) – with whom he falls in love. But Laura is engaged to Sir Percival Glyde (Dougray Scott), and it soon becomes clear that he harbours sinister secrets about the mysterious “Woman in White”.