Series one winner Paul Potts returned to Britain’s Got Talent in the most unlikely way

The opera singer was back for Britain's Got More Talent – but he wasn't singing...

Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts

Paul Potts’ Britain’s Got Talent audition has stood the test of time. Who could forget the moment the unassuming Carphone Warehouse salesman opened his mouth and floored the judges with his rendition of Nessun Dorma?

Since then he’s performed opera around the world, cementing his status as one of the talent show’s most successful winners. So, it’s no surprise that BGT booked him to appear in their latest series.

Except, rather than getting him to belt out a tun, Stephen Mulhern recruited him to play a game of ‘Mandy Pong’ on Britain’s Got More Talent.

The premise? Joining Amanda Holden, Potts had seven plastic cups strapped to his body and was tasked with bouncing as many ping pong balls into them as possible. A sort of beer pong, minus the beer.

To his credit, Potts put in a good performance – but was it good enough to beat a competitive Amanda Holden? We’re not convinced.

