When is Britain’s Fat Fight with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall on TV?

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall fights the nations obesity problem in the new BBC1 show

What time is it on TV?

Britain’s Fat Fight with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1.

Advertisement

The new hour long documentary series will run for three episodes on BBC1.

What’s it about?

“Two thirds of us are already overweight or obese,” begins a BBC press release about the show.

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is attempting to understand what is already being done and what can be done to combat the nations obesity.

Throughout the series, Fearnley-Whittingstall will visit various parts of the UK challenging supermarkets, brands and restaurant chains to be more vigilant and open with the products they sell.

The first episode will see Hugh asking a group of toddlers to carry out a weekly shop to show that bad eating habits start young and will also be meeting with members of the government to see what is being done to fix the problem.

Hugh will launch an ambitious plan to get see if he can get a whole city to lose weight in Newcastle, a task which encounters more than a few obstacles.

About Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall

Hugh is a famed celebrity chef and TV host known for his programs about food and conservation.

His new endeavour builds off his 2015 BBC1 show Hugh’s War on Waste in which he attempted to reduce the nations waste by visting with brands, supermarkets and consumers, a similar approach to what he will be using in his new show.

Hugh is best known for his Channel 4 show River Cottage, in which he documents his attempts to become a self-reliant farmer in rural England.

Advertisement

Britains Fat Fight is on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1