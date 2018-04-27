Accessibility Links

What do The Simpsons cast look like in real life?

We take a look at the faces behind the most iconic animated characters in television history

The Simpsons (FOX/Getty)

Although many of the actors involved in The Simpsons have played the same roles since the very first episode aired back in 1989, they remain far less recognisable than the animated characters they voice.

Plenty of the cast play multiple roles, most notably Dan Castellaneta, who not only voices Homer Simpson but also Grampa, Krusty The Clown, Barney Gumble, Groundskeeper Willie, Mayor Quimby and Hans Moleman – an impressive list indeed!    

Other prominent members of the cast include Nancy Cartwright who plays Bart – yes, Bart Simpson is voiced by a woman! – and This is Spinal Tap star Harry Shearer who plays, amongst others, Mr Burns and Ned Flanders.

Click play on the video above to find out more.

