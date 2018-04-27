Harry Potter stars join YouTube sci-fi thriller from makers of The Crown

Former Harry Potter stars Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Natalia Tena (Nymphadora Tonks) have signed on to lead a new sci-fi series, Origin, for YouTube Red.

The series will centre around a group of strangers stranded on a spaceship bound for a distant planet who discover that someone amongst them is not who they claim to be. It is created, written and executive produced by Troy: Fall of a City writer Mika Watkins. Suzanne Mackie of Left Bank, the company responsible for Netflix’s The Crown and Amazon’s Outlander, will produce.

Director Paul WS Anderson (no, not that one. Or that one), best known for his work on Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and Alien vs Predator, will direct the first two episodes.

Felton most recently starred in DC Comics series The Flash as Julian Albert, and is set to appear in the upcoming Shakespearean film Ophelia alongside Daisy Ridley and Clive Owen. Tena, who starred as Osha in Game of Thrones from 2011-2016, can currently be seen in US drama Wisdom of the Crowd alongside Mr Selfridge’s Jeremy Piven.