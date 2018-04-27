Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live on TV?

Find out when you can watch the fourth race of the F1 season on Sky Sports and Channel 4

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, live from the Baku City Circuit

Lewis Hamilton is still without a win this season. Two wins from Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and one from Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo have left the Mercedes driver nine points behind Vettel.

Find out how to watch the race live on TV, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 details below.

Qualifying: Saturday 28th April

Live coverage is on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1, with qualifying starting at 2pm.

Race Day: Sunday 29th April

Live coverage is on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1, with the race starting at 1.10pm.

Where else can I follow the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has qualifying coverage from 1.55pm on Saturday. Coverage of the race itself is on 5 Live from 1pm on Sunday.