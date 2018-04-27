Accessibility Links

Amanda Abbington to appear on The One Show

The star of new Netflix drama Safe will guest alongside popstar James Bay on Friday's show

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Amanda Abbington attends a screening of the Sherlock 2016 Christmas Special at Ham Yard Hotel on December 19, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Former Sherlock star Amanda Abbington will appear on The One Show this Friday (27th April).

The actor will discuss her new Netflix drama Safe – in which she stars alongside Dexter’s Michael C Hall – with hosts Alex Jones and Sally Phillips, while there will also be a musical performance from singer James Bay.

Abbington is currently doing the rounds to promote the hotly anticipated British drama, which centres around Tom (Hall), a grieving widower who is thrust into action when his eldest daughter mysteriously disappears from their seemingly idyllic gated community. Mr Selfridge star Abbington plays police officer Sophie, who aids Tom in his hunt for answers.

Safe, which was created by best-selling crime author Harlan Coben in collaboration with Come Home screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst, is set to arrive on Netflix on 10th May, and also features Marc Warren and Hannah Arterton (Gemma’s younger sister).

The One Show airs nightly on BBC1 at 7pm

