What will be Arsène Wenger’s last televised match as Arsenal manager?

With the news that Wenger will be leaving Arsenal after 22 years in charge, we take a look at the match that will serve as his televised North London swan-song

Arsène Wenger is stepping down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.

In his two decades, the Frenchman has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups including leading his ‘invincibles’ team to an unbeaten season in 2003-04.

With Arsenal languishing in sixth place in the league after a disappointing campaign, Wenger will be hoping he can lead his team to the final of the Europa League in order to end his Arsenal career on a high note.

Here’s everything you need to know about the mangers last games in charge.

Arsenal have just five games remaining in their Premier League campaign, the last of which takes place away at Huddersfield Town on Sunday 13th May. Although final schedules are yet to be confirmed, this match is currently expected to feature as part of Sky Sports/ BT Sports coverage of the last day of the season where multiple Premier League ties are simultaneously aired.

Although this game will serve as Wenger’s last game in charge of the Gunners in the Premier League, his last home game will be two weeks earlier against Burnley on Sunday 6th May.

The Emirates will see its last night of European football under the Frenchman in just under a week, with the Gunners set to face Spanish side Atlètico Madrid in their Europa League semi-final on Thursday April 26th. This game is on BT Sport 2 and kicks off at 8.05pm.

Wenger will be hoping his team will rally to his cause in his final few games in charge in order to send Arsenal through to the Europa League final.

Should Wenger manage to lead his team to the final of the European competition, his last game in charge will be in Lyon on the 16th May where he will bid to win one final trophy as Arsenal manager. This game will be televised on BT Sport.

If he was to win the Europa League, it would be the only European trophy the Arsenal manager had won in his 22 years in charge.

Recently, Wenger has come under scrutiny by fans and pundits for his teams poor performances but, in a statement on the Arsenal website, the manager urged Arsenal fans to stand behind the team to end the season on a high.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club,” began the Frenchman in the emotional farewell statement, “My love and support for ever.”

Wenger’s first game in charge since announcing he will be stepping down as Arsenal manager will be at home against West Ham United on Sunday 22nd and it is will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with a 1.30pm kick-off.