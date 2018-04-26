Accessibility Links

Baby Neil from Gavin and Stacey is now 10 years old

Well this makes us feel old...

In a discovery that has made us feel very old indeed, Neil, the baby from Gavin & Stacey, is now Neil, the 10 year old.

The son of characters Smithy (James Corden) and Nessa (Ruth Jones) was born in the series two finale of the sitcom in 2008, and would have had his 10th birthday on Wednesday.

BBC3 posted the news on Twitter, to celebrate Neil the baby’s day of birth.

But then, in a delightful turn of events, the real-life mother of Lewis Merchant – the boy who played baby Neil – tweeted BBC3 with a picture of him aged 10.

BBC3 then replied: “No way! Do you know the real baby Neil Emily???”

To which Emily responded:

Mind. Blown.

