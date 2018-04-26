Eurovision 2018 list of banned items has everyone confused

Trolleys, umbrellas and handcuffs are just a few of the bizarre items on the list

People are confused by the lengthy – and quite bizarre – list of items that are banned at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Alongside the usual suspects like drugs, knives and guns, items including umbrellas, ladders, handcuffs and trolleys are also all on the prohibited list.

Trolleys?!

The list has made some people wonder what kind of antics spectators have been getting up to in recent years, for such odd items to be banned.

Important list of banned items for the audience at #Eurovision next month. pic.twitter.com/y1WqKZFMAw — Ellie (@ellie_made) April 24, 2018

It is weirdly specific, as if they added certain items after 'The Trolley Incident' or 'That Time With The Ladder' — Ellie (@ellie_made) April 24, 2018

If that’s the case I’m interested in the backstory behind “no handcuffs and chains” — Sasha 🇲🇪 (@eurotrashsash) April 24, 2018

Mostly people are just baffled by the random items on there…

All of those I just about get from the point of view of one set of security regulations or another, except… golf balls? 😮 — Catherine Baker (@richmondbridge) April 24, 2018

Also works as a list of stuff you should have handy for the zombie apocalypse. https://t.co/xkKJ24CmML — Pat Fogarty (@pflaneur) April 25, 2018

The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 – free of all trolleys and handcuffs – takes place in Lisbon, Portugal on 12th May.