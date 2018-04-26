Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Eurovision 2018 list of banned items has everyone confused

Eurovision 2018 list of banned items has everyone confused

Trolleys, umbrellas and handcuffs are just a few of the bizarre items on the list

Source: Eurovision

People are confused by the lengthy – and quite bizarre – list of items that are banned at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Advertisement

Alongside the usual suspects like drugs, knives and guns, items including umbrellas, ladders, handcuffs and trolleys are also all on the prohibited list.

Trolleys?!

The list has made some people wonder what kind of antics spectators have been getting up to in recent years, for such odd items to be banned.

Mostly people are just baffled by the random items on there…

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 – free of all trolleys and handcuffs – takes place in Lisbon, Portugal on 12th May.

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2018

Source: Eurovision
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 14: Former Eurovision Song Contest winner Alexander Rybak performs at the Ericsson Globe on May 14, 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Who is Norway’s Eurovision 2018 entry Alexander Rybak? Has he won the song contest before?

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 22: Waylon performs on stage at Night Of The Proms at Ahoy on November 22, 2013 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Venema/WireImage)

Who is The Netherlands’ Eurovision 2018 entry Waylon?

Eurovision 2018 Acts

Meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018

Rylan Clark-Neal and Mel Giedroyc, Getty, SL

Rylan Clark-Neal joins BBC's Eurovision line-up

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more