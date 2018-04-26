Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Victoria star Leo Suter joins Clique series 2 cast as filming begins

Victoria star Leo Suter joins Clique series 2 cast as filming begins

The university drama will return with protagonist Holly meeting a new clique of boys

Synnove Karlsen and Leo Suter in Clique series 2 (BBC, EH)

Victoria star Leo Suter has joined the cast of BBC3’s Clique for the psychological thriller’s second series, which has just begun filming in Edinburgh.

Advertisement

Suter – who played Edward Drummond in ITV’s Victoria – is joining returning Clique stars Synnove Karlsen, Sophia Brown and Rachel Hurd-Wood in the cast of the BBC3 show.

The first series of Clique, created by Skins writer Jess Brittain, followed Holly (Karlsen) and Georgia (Aisling Franciosi), two best friends who were drawn into a leading group of girls, with Sherlock star Louise Brealey at the helm. The story started out as a tale of friendship threatened by ambition but soon developed into a mystery thriller.

Series two centres around Holly’s encounter with a new clique of smart and magnetic young men who take an interest in her, and it’s not long before she finds herself heading down another rabbit hole.

Advertisement

Brealey will not be returning for series two, but there will be some more new faces joining the cast including Barney Harris (The Hollow Crown), Imogen King (Darkest Hour), Stuart Campbell (Outlander), Izuka Hoyle (Mary, Queen of Scots), Madeleine Worrall (Paddington) and Richard Gadd (Against the Law).

Tags

All about Clique

Synnove Karlsen and Leo Suter in Clique series 2 (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sharon Horgan, Georgina Campbell, Aisling Bea (Getty, Tom Leishman, Anthony Woods, EH)

Nine inspiring women in TV and film share their wit and wisdom on International Women’s Day

Louise Brealey in BBC3's Clique

BBC3 gets extra £10m investment for new “editorial pillar” of content

Louise Brealey in BBC3's Clique

Louise Brealey WON’T be back for Clique series two

Tallulah Haddon as Leila, Kiss Me First (Channel 4, EH)

Meet the cast of Kiss Me First

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more