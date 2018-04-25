When is the next Formula E Grand Prix on TV and how can I watch and stream it?

Everything you need to know in order to tune in to the supercharged electric events

The ABB FIA Formula E championship continues in France on Saturday 28th April with the drivers set to battle it out in the Paris Grand Prix.

The Formula E championship, which uses only electrically powered cars, is in its fourth season and features ten teams consisting of two drivers each.

And championship leader Jean-Éric Vergne will be hoping home advantage can help him increase his lead at the top of the standings – he currently sits 18 points ahead of his closest challenger, the British driver Sam Bird.

Where can I watch the Formula E Paris Grand Prix?

Two channels are providing coverage for the Grand Prix, both of qualifying and the race itself.

Eurosport

For viewers wishing to tune in on Eurosport, qualifying coverage will begin at 11:00am on Eurosport 2, with the race itself live on Eurosport 1 starting at 15:00pm.

5SPIKE

5SPIKE (freeview channel 31) will host coverage of qualifying starting at 10:45am on Saturday 28th April. The channel’s coverage of the race itself will begin at 14:30pm.

What about the rest of the championship?

Following the Paris Grand Prix, there are just three remaining races until the season draws to a close. The dates of these are as follows:

Berlin: Saturday 19th May

Zurich: Sunday 10th June

New York: Saturday 14th July