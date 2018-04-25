When is the IAAF Diamond League on TV, and how can I watch and stream it?

Everything you need to know about the elite athletics event...

The 9th IAAF Diamond League gets underway in Doha on Friday 4th May, with some of the world’s top athletes set to go head to head across 16 different track and field disciplines.

Over the course of the season the athletes will compete in cities such as Shanghai, Rabat and Stockholm, and will hope to win enough points to qualify for the final two events in Switzerland and Belgium.

And with the European Championships just a few months away, the league will provide the perfect opportunity for many of the athletes hoping to win gold in Berlin to prepare in the best way possible.

Where can I watch the IAAF Diamond League?

Coverage of the events will be available exclusively on Eurosport, both live and on demand.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial of Eurosport Player here

A 14-day Eurosport trial is available here through TV Player

When can I watch the IAAF Diamond League?

The dates of each event in the Diamond League calendar are as follows:

Qatar Athletic Super Grand Prix (Doha, Qatar) – Friday 4th May

Shanghai Golden Grand Prix (Shanghai, China) – Saturday 12th May

Prefontaine Classic (Eugene, United States) – Saturday 26th May

Golden Gala (Rome, Italy) – Thursday 31st May

Bislett Games (Oslo, Norway) – Thursday 7th June

Stockholm Bauhaus Athletics (Stockholm, Sweden) – Sunday 10th June

Meeting de Paris (Saint-Denis, France) – Saturday 30th June

Athletissima (Lausanne, Switzerland) – Thursday 5th July

Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athlétisme de Rabat (Rabat, Morocco) – Friday 13th July

Herculis, (Fontvieille, Monaco) – Friday 20th July

London Grand Prix (London, United Kingdom) – Saturday 21st July

British Athletics Grand Prix (Birmingham, United Kingdom) – Saturday 18th August

Weltklasse Zürich (Zürich, Switzerland) – Thursday 30th August

Memorial Van Damme (Brussels, Belgium) – Friday 31st August