What time is The Split on BBC1?

Everything you need to know about the new BBC divorce drama starring Nicola Walker, Anthony Head and Stephen Mangan

When is The Split airing on BBC1?

The Split is on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1. The new drama, from writer Abi Morgan (The Hour, River), will run for six episodes.

What is The Split about?

The Split centres around three sisters – divorce lawyers Hannah and Nina and their youngest sibling Rose.

Focused on the complex world of high profile divorce, the series will see the trio try to navigate secret affairs, family feuds and competing cases.

When she is refused a promotion by her boss and mother Ruth, Hannah (Nicola Walker) jumps ship to work at a rival firm causing friction within her family. While Hannah and Nina fight head-to-head in the divorce proceedings of a multi-millionaire couple, the marriage of their younger sister further complicates their lives. Not to mention the arrival of their estranged father…

Throughout the series the sisters will encounter a vast array of cases including big figure settlements and scandals. The Split is an effort to explore and understand the meaning of marriage in the modern world and to deconstruct divorce in the 21st century.

Can I watch a trailer?

The BBC has just dropped the new trailer for the series complete with drama, tension and a fair share of smouldering looks. “Divorce”, as the trailer says, “is a family affair.”

Who is in the cast?

Nicola Walker leads the cast as Hannah, joined by Episodes actor Stephen Mangan who plays her husband Nathan, and actor Barry Atsma as a former flame at her new firm.

Britannia’s Annabel Scholey stars as Nina who works at the family law firm, competing with her sister. Rounding out the trio is Grantchester actress Fiona Button playing the youngest sibling Rose who is struggling to navigate life in the capital, while their mysterious father is portrayed by Anthony Head (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

The high-profile divorcing couple at the heart of Hannah and Nina’s conflict are played by Meera Syal and Stephen Tompkinson whose split is set to make for fiery TV.

Who is behind the drama?

The Split was created by writer Abi Morgan who won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries for her work on the BBC show The Hour. Morgan is also an acclaimed film screenwriter having also worked on Shame, The Iron Lady and Suffragette.

It’s not only in the writing department that the show has pedigree as director Jessica Hobbs has credits including Emily Watson-starring thriller Apple Tree Yard and the ITV smash hit Broadchurch.

