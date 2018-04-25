People loved McMafia’s suspenseful sixth episode: “Finally something bloody happened!”

Viewers were seriously gripped by McMafia’s most eventful episode to date

It’s fair to say that BBC1’s McMafia has been a slow burner. The Sunday night drama began with a lot of long pauses and spreadsheet-fiddling from James Norton, and not a great deal of action.

How things have changed.

The sixth episode of the international crime thriller reached a shocking climax this week, with Alex Godman’s fiancée Rebecca (Juliet Rylance) suffering a gunshot to the stomach, mere seconds after revealing she was pregnant.

It was a brutal turn of events, but viewers were relieved that at last, the drama was gathering pace…

What a superbly tense, twist-ratcheting episode… #McMafia — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) January 28, 2018

Oh my word #Mcmafia — Gaby Roslin (@GabyRoslin) January 28, 2018

OK, so I thought #McMafia was really good tonight – Hitchcockian in its suspense, and having an undercover baby is just pure evil genius level of baddie #Vadim — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) January 28, 2018

Spend the entire week waiting for McMafia and this week was better than ever, whoever writes this is a genius #McMafia — Charlotte (@charlotte_burtx) January 28, 2018

I though, I saw a little bit of Tommy Lee Royce in Alex @jginorton and his reaction to Benes confession/betrayal in tonight's episode 6 #McMafia 🤔

I fill like something very dark is waking up in Alex. Excellent performance James!👏👏👏 — Lena_R (@Lena_FRWL) January 28, 2018

I think I've just broken the world record for static apnea… I've been holding my breath for too long! Such an exciting, thrilling episode! #McMafia @BBCOne — Maria Teresa (@MariaTer310) January 28, 2018

Me watching #MCMAFIA for the last 10 mins pic.twitter.com/PYmPENBUca — Leanne Mills (@cymru76) January 28, 2018

What a series! Slow burner now getting brilliant #McMafia — Peter Brown (@petebrown86) January 28, 2018

It's been all talk and no action, until now. Shit is about to go down! #McMafia — Jason (@Hemel_Hatter) January 28, 2018

#mcmafia The French lady started on wine, ended on shots — Green Line (@GreenLine1111) January 28, 2018

People can’t wait another week to find out if Rebecca is alright…

TFW you realise it’s a whole week until the next #McMafia. pic.twitter.com/gJx6WR03ui — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 28, 2018

Just watched #McMafia 😬😬😬😬😬 on the edge of my seat! As if we have to wait another week!!!!! 😭 — Zara Holland (@zaraholland11) January 28, 2018

#McMafia is bloody good!! now just got to wait 7 more days 😬 @BBC — Tanya Baucher (@bauchterror) January 28, 2018