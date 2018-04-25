Accessibility Links


The Ninth Doctor does the Twelfth’s Zygon Inversion speech in brilliant Christopher Eccleston Doctor Who impersonation

Not just an amazing impression but also an emotionally charged performance

Christopher Eccleston and Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who

When RadioTimes.com first heard Pete Walsh’s impersonation of Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor, doing a speech originally performed by Matt Smith’s Eleventh incarnation, we were blown away – so much so that we asked him for more.

Advertisement

But this time, we wanted to know how Eccleston would have sounded doing Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi’s instantly iconic anti-war speech from The Zygon Inversion – and it’s fair to say that Pete has knocked it out of the park (if not the galaxy) once again…

It’s not only a brilliant impression but also an emotionally charged performance from the comedian and actor that really channels Eccleston’s Doctor…

(Here’s the original for comparison)

Advertisement

And if you enjoyed that, you’re in luck. Pete has also voiced the Ninth Doctor in some full-length original fan-made adventures, including a two-Doctor two-parter called Exhausted Supplies – also featuring Jonathon Carley’s excellent impersonation of Peter Capaldi’s Scots Twelfth Doctor – and Cold Open, the first of a trilogy of new full-length stories, the next of which follows on 1st August.

Check out the Ninth Doctor Adventures here

