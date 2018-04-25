Kimberly Wyatt says “everyone is on board” with a Pussycat Dolls reunion

The girl band could reunite by the end of the year

Don’t Cha wish The Pussycat Dolls would just come back already? If so you may be in luck – because Kimberly Wyatt has revealed the girlband is hoping to reunite by the end of the year.

Wyatt wants to get together with Nicole Scherzinger and the rest of the gang for a Hollywood show, before setting off on a tour. And it sounds like everyone is keen.

Appearing on The Chris Ramsey Show, Wyatt revealed she was “looking at the possibility of maybe strapping on those stilettos and fishnets once again and living the dream.”

To everyone’s surprise, she continued: “We’re all just in a place where we’re kind of ready to live it all again, and make it fun and enjoy it and everything. So yeah, we’re looking at the possibilities.”

And when will she be digging out the thigh high stiletto boots?

“I’d like to think end of this year, but it’s easier said than done,” Wyatt said. “But when I’ve got a dream and I’ve set my intent, I’m quite relentless, so I’m just pushing it forward and making it happen.”

She added: “Everybody’s on board, but like I said, it’s easier said than done, so we’re looking at different possibilities of making it happen.”

There have been whispers of a reunion ever since an official tour website was launched in October 2017. But it might be a little while before the Pussycat Dolls hit the stadiums – because Wyatt has something else in mind first.

Specifically, she wants to “go back to where it all began” and revisit Johnny Depp’s Viper Room, a Hollywood nightclub where the Dolls had performed in the late 1990s. That nostalgia trip could feature special guests such as Fergie, Christina Aguilera, and Gwen Stefani.

After that? Hopefully a tour.

The Chris Ramsey Show airs on Wednesdays at 10pm on Comedy Central UK