Who is Australia’s Eurovision 2018 entry Jessica Mauboy?

Meet the singer who’ll be flying the Australian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest this year

Singer Jessica Mauboy is Australia’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

She’s in it to win it with her song We Got Love – find out more about Mauboy below…

Who is Australia’s Eurovision singer Jessica Mauboy?

Mauboy is one of Australia’s most famous singers. She first captured the heart of the nation in 2006 as a 16-year-old on Australian Idol, and since then she has released five top 10 albums, 15 top twenty singles and four platinum selling albums.

She has won two ARIA Music Awards and her songs have been streamed globally over 159 million times.

Mauboy has toured with Beyoncé, no less, and collaborated with Ricky Martin, Flo Rida, Snoop Dogg and Pitbull. She has performed for Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

It’s not her first time on Eurovision, either – she represented Australia as a guest performer in the interval of the contest in 2014.

What is Australia’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Australia’s Eurovision song is called We Got Love. It was written by Anthony Egizii, David Musumeci and Jessica Mauboy.

Why does Australia compete in the Eurovision Song Contest?

Australia was invited to perform as part of Eurovision’s 50th anniversary back in 2016, with contestant Guy Sebastian finishing in 5th place. The Aussies were so popular they were back again the following year and will return to compete in Lisbon this May. But don’t worry – should Australia win, the competition will remain in Europe with the Aussies tasked with nominating a European host for the following year.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018