Viewers react to David Attenborough’s final Blue Planet II conservation rallying cry

The final episode in the BBC1 series called on viewers to help reduce plastic waste

The final episode of Blue Planet II took an unflinching look at the impact of human activity on marine life, with David Attenborough delivering a powerful rallying call to do more to protect the environment.

“The future of all life now depends on us,” the BBC naturalist said in his closing speech – watch the message below in full.

The episode, which depicted albatross parents unwittingly feeding their chicks plastic and mother dolphins potentially exposing their new-born calves to pollutants through their contaminated milk, shocked viewers watching at home.

Watching blue planet and am horrified at what plastic in the sea is doing to our marine life – we MUST start to do something about it!!!! — Robin Windsor (@Robinwindsor) December 10, 2017

“Hi, I’m David Attenborough. On tonight’s special episode of Blue Planet II, I’ll be finding dead marine animals, ones you love like penguins and turtles, turning to camera and saying: Look at this. Look at what you did, you little human shits.” pic.twitter.com/KSf4d72zKt — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 10, 2017

never using a plastic bag ever again #blueplanet — beth (@crystxl_beff) December 10, 2017

Dear world… Do you mind if Sir David Attenborough takes control for a bit? Just to get things back on track. #blueplanet — Greg Rutherford (@GregJRutherford) December 10, 2017

Every single person should be watching this episode of Blue Planet 2 tonight and the damage humans are doing😢this should be played in school to educate how much damage we are actually doing to the planet and poor animals — TRG (@TaylzoGallagher) December 10, 2017

I genuinely have a hate for humanity when I watch blue planet 2 #blueplanet #blueplanet2 #SaveOurPlanet — David Barker (@David_Barker1) December 10, 2017

How people can watch that last episode of Blue Planet and still profusely deny that:

– climate change is real and happening right now

– the human race is causing it

– all individuals have a responsibility to combat it

Is absolutely disgusting. Step Up. — Joe (@jweston_) December 10, 2017

If you can watch Blue Planet and not feel totally heartbroken there's something seriously wrong with you.. We're destroying these beautiful animals and their habitats😣🐬🐠🐟😓 — Gem. (@GemmaMaclellan) December 10, 2017

Blue Planet 2 on TV…I'm nearly crying….my God we must do something about plastics in our oceans — Lynn Hartley (@LynnHartley7) December 10, 2017

Many others pointed to areas where individuals and corporations could be doing more to save the environment.

Really don't see why we shouldn't discontinue the use of plastic bags all together #BluePlanet — Olivia Pagdin (@ORPagdin) December 10, 2017

If you’ve been moved by Blue Planet 2 and – like me – want to know how to help, here’s a start. 🐬🐠🐟🐙🦑🦐🦀🐡🦈🐋🐳 pic.twitter.com/QHUFTqCfn0 — Holly Smale (@HolSmale) December 10, 2017

A whale with a bucket caught in its mouth… In our oceans there are 1 million pieces of plastic per every square mile, killing albatross, dolphins and ultimately our food chain #blueplanet.

What can we do? Stop buying single-use bottled drinks, coffee cups, cutlery etc — Suzanne Campbell (@campbellsuz) December 10, 2017

Some sad, eye-opening scenes on Blue Planet II tonight. Let’s all try to reduce the amount of plastic we buy, and throw away, myself included 🌏 — Owen Middleton (@OwenMiiddleton) December 10, 2017

I hope every person watching Blue Planet makes even the smallest changes to try and reduce their plastic usage. Even the smallest changes make a big difference. — Kimmy Mac (@littlekimmy) December 10, 2017

Now, let’s just hope all of this talk translates into action. For their part, BBC Earth’s Twitter account have shared a list of eight simple ways to help protect the environment. Check them out below.