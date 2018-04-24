Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham to front ITV’s Royal Wedding coverage

The broadcaster has unveiled its full plans to cover the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this May

ITV have unveiled their full plans for coverage of the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this May.

Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will front the live coverage of the wedding on Saturday 19th May from a purpose-built studio in Windsor. The presenting pair also hosted ITV’s coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s marriage in 2011.

Speaking about hosting together, Schofield said: “So happy to be back with Julie, my Royal Wedding partner (we don’t get to work together very often!) and the brilliant team at ITV News. Put your hat on, we’re going to have a party!”

Meanwhile Etchingham added: “I’m delighted to be working on the Royal Wedding – and teaming up again with Philip, just as we did in 2011 and for the Diamond Jubilee. It’ll be a day of big celebrations not only in Windsor but around the country – and it’ll be huge fun capturing the spirit of a great British occasion.”

The coverage will begin at 9.25am and run until 3pm, with Julie and Phillip joined by a range of guests and reporters including Mary Nightingale, Nina Hossain, Charlotte Hawkins and Rageh Omaar who will be coming live from Sentebale, the charity co-founded by Prince Harry, in Lesotho.

ITV will broadcast an extended late news bulletin later that day, and a special hour-long Royal Wedding highlights show on ITV3.

The broadcaster will also be airing special programmes in the lead-up to the big day, including Invitation to a Royal Wedding.

The one-off, hour-long documentary will be fronted by Sir Trevor McDonald and Etchingham and promises to go behind the scenes of some of the country’s biggest and most iconic Royal Weddings of recent times.

Meanwhile two-part special Royal Wives of Windsor and Prince Harry’s Story: Four Royal Weddings will also be broadcast.