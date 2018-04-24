Accessibility Links

Peter Capaldi did a sweary Malcolm Tucker impression on Australian TV

The former Doctor unleashed fury when asked for Malcolm's advice in the wake of a political gaffe

When a political omnishambles looms, there’s only one man who can help.

In an appearance on Australian TV, Peter Capaldi brought Malcolm Tucker out of retirement to deliver some typically hilarious and foul-mouthed advice in the wake of an Australian political gaffe that had taken place earlier in the day.

Asked by The Sunday Project presenters (at around five minutes into the clip above) what Malcolm’s advice to the minister in question would be, Capaldi said: “I think he would have said that she was as useless as a marzipan dildo.”

But he wasn’t done there.

“We’re looking at a total omnishambles there,” he continued. “She was all over the place like a mad woman’s s**t. And I’m only getting started.”

Addressing the minister by talking straight down the camera, Capaldi then said: “I’m willing to help, if you want to talk to me. I’m not Doctor Who anymore!”

Back in August, Capaldi let slip that he should be working with The Thick of It’s Armando Iannucci in  2018 as he said: “I think I’m going to be working with Armando next year.”

Malcolm wouldn’t accept the word ‘think’, Peter. We’re going to need more concrete information, stat.

