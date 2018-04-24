What time is BBC1’s Ambulance season 3 on TV?

Everything you need to know about the latest season of BBC1's Bafta-nominated observational documentary

BBC1’s Bafta-nominated observational documentary Ambulance, which follows the men and women on the front line of the nation’s emergency services, is returning for a third season. Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

Advertisement

What’s it about?

The eight-part documentary, narrated by Christopher Eccleston, follows the work of the West Midlands Ambulance Service, and follows the work of paramedics, call-handlers working gruelling 12-hour 999 night shifts, technicians, a specialised mental health team and specialist Air Ambulance crews.

West Midlands Ambulance Service receives between 3,000 – 4,000 emergency calls every day, and has to cover more than 5,000 square miles and 5.2 million people. Cameras follow cases from the first initial call to the ambulance’s arrival and beyond.

The new series also sees the return of show-favourite Nat Greaves, who decided to become a paramedic aged 34 as she wanted to help others as she had been helped as the mother of Jessica, her 16-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy.

The first episode sees Nat and her partner, also called Nat, respond to an a call about an elderly lady with an injured ankle, before things take a dramatic turn when Nat receives a 999 alert from her daughter’s carer.

Advertisement

What time is it on TV?

Ambulance begins on BBC1 on Thursday 26th April at 9pm.