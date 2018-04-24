Amy Adams stars in eerie first trailer for Gone Girl author’s new TV series Sharp Objects

Adapted from the novel by Gillian Flynn, this looks set to be one of the summer's must-watch TV shows

From the author of Gone Girl, the producer of Get Out and the director of Big Little Lies, it’d be safe to say that new HBO thriller Sharp Objects should be pretty damn good.

And judging by this eerie and haunting teaser trailer for the new HBO series that has just dropped, we could well be in for a televisual treat.

The upcoming US drama, based on the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, tells the story of what happens when a reporter returns to her hometown of Wind Gap to cover the gruesome murder of one girl and the disappearance of another.

The show was originally announced back in 2016, when it was reported there would be eight episodes in the limited-run series.

Sharp Objects is due to air on HBO in July 2018