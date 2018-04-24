£100k raised for Matt Campbell’s charity after MasterChef contestant dies during London Marathon

MasterChef paid tribute to the "talented" 29-year-old chef who passed away during the April 22nd race

More than £100,000 has been raised for the Brathay Trust, the charity supported by MasterChef: The Professionals contestant Matt Campbell who passed away while taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday 22nd April.

Matt, who was a semi-finalist in the 2017 series of the BBC show, collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark during the race on Sunday and later died in hospital. He had set up a JustGiving page to try and raise a target of £2,500.

By Tuesday morning, that figure was standing at over £100,000. You can click here to donate.

Meanwhile the MasterChef UK Twitter account paid tribute to the talented 29-year-old chef, with the show saying that he produced “some of the most innovative and ground-breaking food that we saw on the series”, and gave their “sincere condolences” to his friends and family.

Before the marathon on Sunday got underway, Matt had tweeted his excitement about the race alongside fellow MasterChef: The Professionals star Tom Peters.

On Monday, Tom also paid tribute to Matt saying he was “an inspiration to many” and that the “world has lost a star”.

Matt had been hoping to run the marathon in memory of his father Martin, who passed away 18 months ago. Writing on his JustGiving page, he said: “He was the most inspirational man in my life and was the one who said – “Go on, why don’t you give it a go? I know you can do it!” and entered me into my first marathon; Brathay 2016 along with my brother, Josh.

“It was maybe the proudest day of my life standing at the finish line having achieved something I never imagined possible with my Dad & my Brother by my side.”