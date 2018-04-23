When does ITV’s Innocent start, who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Everything you need to know about the upcoming crime drama following a man freed from prison after he was accused of killing his wife

When is Innocent on TV?

The new ITV crime drama doesn’t have an official air date yet but it is set to broadcast this May.

The four-part series was described by ITV’s Controller of Drama Victoria Fea as, “a contemporary relationship drama with a thriller pulse”.

What is Innocent about?

Innocent focuses on the character of David Collins, played by Line of Duty actor Lee Ingleby, who was convicted of the murder of his wife Tara despite protesting his innocence.

David is hated by his Tara’s family and friends and his two children are now being raised by his wife’s sister Alice, played by Hemione Norris of Cold Feet fame, and her husband Rob, Harry Potter actor Adrian Rawlins.

Alice is still convinced of David’s guilt when he is released on a technicality, much to his own surprise.

David and his brother Phil, played by Skins actor Daniel Ryan, had campaigned for his release but when he is finally freed from prison after seven years, he finds the spectre of guilt hanging over his head.

With original investigating officer DCI William Beech (Victoria actor Nigel Lindsay) concerned that his reputation might be besmirched by David’s acquittal, and junior DI Cathy Hudson (Merlin’s Angel Coulby) trying to piece together the truth, Innocent promises to be a thrilling Broadchurch-style crime drama.

Can I watch a trailer?

Yup. ITV has recently unveiled new footage for the drama…

Who’s in the cast of Innocent?

Starring in the lead role of David is The A Word actor Lee Ingleby. Known for Inspector George Gently, The A Word, and Line of Duty, Ingleby also had a small role as the night bus conductor Stan Shunpike in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Alongside Ingleby is actress Hermione Norris who plays the role of Alice, sister to David’s late wife Tara. Norris starred in the TV show Cold Feet alongside Robert Bathurst where she played Karen Marsden. She also appeared as Ros Myers in Spooks and as DI Carol Jordan in the crime drama Wire in the Blood alongside Robson Green.

Starring as David’s brother Phil is Daniel Ryan, the English actor who you might know from shows Mount Pleasant and Home Fires. Playing Alice’s husband Rob is another Harry Potter actor, Adrian Rawlins, who starred in the fantasy franchise as James Potter, the titular wizard’s father.

Rounding out the cast as DCI William Beech is actor Nigel Lindsey. Lindsey played the role of Shrek in the stage musical adaptation of the DreamWorks animation as well as Barry in the comedy Four Lions.

DI Cathy Hudson is played by actress Angel Coulby, most famous for her role as Guinevere in the BBC fantasy series Merlin and more recently for voicing the character of Kayo in the ITV reboot of Thunderbirds.

Innocent is due to be released in May 2018, stay tuned for an exact date when it’s announced