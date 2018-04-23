Viewers loved being confused by Westworld season 2 episode 1

"I don't understand it, but I love it" – check out the reaction to Westworld's opening episode and storylines here (contains spoilers)

After over a year of waiting, viewers have finally been gifted the debut of Westworld season two. However, unwrapping the first episode left many in a state of confusion.

Warning: contains spoilers for Westworld Season 2 Episode 1

Why? Well, firstly it didn’t help that a lot of viewers still had plenty of unanswered questions from season one: was Maeve’s rebellion just another part of the storyline given to her? What is Robert Ford’s overall plan? And what was that mysterious samurai world (aka Shogun world) we glimpsed at the season’s close? Answer: who cares, it’s all fantastic viewing, right?

Diving into season 2 without fully understanding last season. #westworld pic.twitter.com/VaHC83BSHy — Afro.Samaurai. (@BlackBuddha3) April 23, 2018

I used to think I was I was smart… watched #Westworld I could barely keep up with one timeline. And apparently i have amnesia. Can’t remember season 1. — Rolla Weed (@RollaWeedinOC) April 23, 2018

Minutes into season two audiences were left confused by Bernard – the android created in the image of park designer Arnold – who appeared in scenes not strictly shown in chronological order.

me three minutes into #WestWorld trying to figure out the timeline of bernard’s dream / flashback pic.twitter.com/JJ3bgII1pC — adrian (@primadonnapunk) April 23, 2018

Good to see #Westworld is starting off on a high note. Love trying to figure out Bernard’s timeline. — ThomasBrophy (@TheThomasBrophy) April 23, 2018

So now we know for sure that we’re jumping back & forth in Bernard’s timeline/memory of those 11 days. #Westworld #WestworldSeason2 — Justina M. Ashley (@wierdalexj) April 23, 2018

Then viewers found out Westworld could be part of a least SIX other parks…

Am I the only one still blown away about the whole “Park 6” comment? So there’s at least six parks?#westworld AAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FToVwIeLu2 — Big Time C.H.O.P. (@ShipitRideout) April 23, 2018

And the show then reached philosophical boiling point as Delores (or the new murder-prone Delores 2.0) asked, “What is real?”

#Westworld got me questioning what is real — Ol' Rick (@bradley3o) April 23, 2018

What is Real? The fundamental question of the show #Westworld — Mike McGuire ⭐ (@McGuire_Mike) April 23, 2018

Me after watching Season 2, Episode 1 of #Westworld pic.twitter.com/KtwAzLkxOM — return of the snack (@trillicon) April 23, 2018

Mixing that line with a final twist where Bernard appeared to kill a group of hosts, plus the introduction of new Delos security forces and the new concept of ‘drone hosts’, the first episode was simply mind-melting. In the best way.

I’m more confused than ever by #Westworld but it’s the best type of confusion. — Josh Newby (@NewbyJosh) April 23, 2018

In summary:

I’ve never felt so happy to feel so confused #Westworld — Robert Bassham (@rbash31) April 23, 2018

Westworld Season 2 is on streaming service NOW TV and Sky Atlantic on Monday 23rd April at 9pm. Episodes will be available weekly on demand and repeated at 9pm the same day