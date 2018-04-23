Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
The I’m A Celebrity 2017 cast reunited for Amir Khan’s fight

The I’m A Celebrity 2017 cast reunited for Amir Khan’s fight

Jamie Lomas, Dennis Wise, Vanessa White and Rebekah Vardy met up to cheer on Amir Khan – but Iain Lee didn't join them

I'm a Celebrity 2017 contestants (ITV, JG)

The contestants of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 joined in a camp reunion for Amir Khan’s latest fight. Well, part reunion.

Advertisement

Winner Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, Stanley Johnson and Iain lee weren’t there to watch the former world champion defeat Khan Phil Lo Greco in 40 seconds, but other campmates were there to cheer him on ringside.

Becky Vardy joined Jamie Lomas and Dennis Wise for a selfie, with Rebekah Vardy appearing in a later photo with Jack Maynard, the YouTuber who briefly appeared on the show before he was removed.

And the boys…. where’s @jack_maynard 🙄

A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on

There you go @jack_maynard ❤️😂 x

A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on

Then Vardy was joined by Khan himself, who won his first fight after two years out of the ring.

The smile of a champion 💥👊🏼 @amirkingkhan proud of you 👌🏽

A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on

Vardy was also pictured with Saturdays singer and former campmate Vanessa White.

So nice to see my girl last night ❤️❤️

A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on

And that’s not the only I’m a Celeb reunion we recently witnessed, with Stanley Johnson recently enjoying a Made in Chelsea cameo alongside friend Toff.

Advertisement

It could be a while before we get all the campmates back together, though.

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

I'm a Celebrity 2017 contestants (ITV, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Rebekah Vardy I'm a Celeb (screenshot, EH)

Jamie Vardy voted FIVE times for wife Rebekah to do Bushtucker Trial on I’m a Celebrity

(ITV, TL)

Screaming Amir Khan mistakes a snake for a star in tonight’s Bushtucker trial

Amir Khan

I’m a Celebrity’s Amir Khan admits of his past “I did wrong, I was messing around a lot, I don’t want to live that life”

Toff I'm a Celeb (Screenshot, EH)

I'm a Celebrity recap Toff's intimate moment with a snake and Stanley's tearjerking poem

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more