Where has the time gone?” BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood celebrates 20 years presenting the weather

The meteorologist marked two decades on the BBC with a spectacular compilation video

Carol Kirkwood marked a major milestone on Monday 23rd April, with the weather presenter celebrating 20 years with BBC Breakfast.

Advertisement

Since moving from The Weather Channel to the BBC in 1998, Carol has delivered more than 17,000 forecasts for BBC Breakfast. And as well as being named RadioTimes.com’s readers’ second-favourite weather presenter (behind Tomasz Schafernaker), Kirkwood has also won the Television and Radio Industries Club award for best weather presenter nine times.

Thank you so much for your lovely comments. I can't believe I have had the pleasure of presenting the weather on @BBCBreakfast for the last 20 years! Where has that time gone?! I love my job and work with the loveliest people on the planet both in front of and behind the camera — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) April 23, 2018

To mark the occasion, Breakfast then played a compilation of Kirkwood’s best – and most embarrassing – moments on the box, including clips of her speeding away in a motorised bathtub and forgetting her co-presenters names.

We're celebrating 20 years of @carolkirkwood on BBC Breakfast! 🎂🎊

Here are just some of her best bits! 🙈😂 #20yearsofCarolonBreakfast #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/9jpXamTlPf — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 23, 2018

Fortunately, it looks like her co-hosts forgave the name-forgetting gaffes, with BBC Breakfast stars like Louise Minchin and Bill Turnbull tweeting their congratulations.

17,000 broadcasts over 20 years on @BBCBreakfast. @carolkirkwood is quite simply the weather queen 👑 #20YearsOfCarol

(She is also one of the nicest humans you’ll ever meet) pic.twitter.com/yIrNuThvcx — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 23, 2018

Good morning, today we are celebrating 20 years of the gorgeous @carolkirkwood on @BBCBreakfast. Carol you cheer me up. Xx pic.twitter.com/wf5oQOUHIM — Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) April 23, 2018

20 years for a reason, Kirky. Because you’re simply the best. Many congratulations. Only another 40 to go xx https://t.co/47DjAfbfuy — Bill Turnbull (@billtu) April 23, 2018

And happy 20th birthday to one of my best friends – @carolkirkwood! You don’t look a day over 18!!! 😉#20yearsofCarolonBreakfast You’ve been my constant guide and a complete bundle of joy (even after 5 4am starts) …with the best cwtch in the business. Loves you! X pic.twitter.com/vzCzhEgxx3 — Matt Taylor (@MetMattTaylor) April 23, 2018

Advertisement

Here’s hoping for another 20 years, Carol!