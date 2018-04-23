Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Where has the time gone?” BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood celebrates 20 years presenting the weather

Where has the time gone?” BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood celebrates 20 years presenting the weather

The meteorologist marked two decades on the BBC with a spectacular compilation video

(BBC, JG)

Carol Kirkwood marked a major milestone on Monday 23rd April, with the weather presenter celebrating 20 years with BBC Breakfast.

Advertisement

Since moving from The Weather Channel to the BBC in 1998, Carol has delivered more than 17,000 forecasts for BBC Breakfast. And as well as being named RadioTimes.com’s readers’ second-favourite weather presenter (behind Tomasz Schafernaker), Kirkwood has also won the Television and Radio Industries Club award for best weather presenter nine times.

To mark the occasion, Breakfast then played a compilation of Kirkwood’s best – and most embarrassing – moments on the box, including clips of her speeding away in a motorised bathtub and forgetting her co-presenters names.

Fortunately, it looks like her co-hosts forgave the name-forgetting gaffes, with BBC Breakfast stars like Louise Minchin and Bill Turnbull tweeting their congratulations.

Advertisement

Here’s hoping for another 20 years, Carol!

Tags

All about Breakfast

(BBC, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Mike Bushell BBC Breakfast interview

This BBC presenter falling into a swimming pool during a live interview is the gift that keeps on giving

piers morgan

Piers Morgan fumes after government officials ‘snub’ GMB in favour of BBC Breakfast

Peter Capaldi plays the guitar in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Peter Capaldi opens up about Doctor Who exit: “To be at the centre of that brand is a lot of work”

London marathon runners, Getty and Virgin Money London Marathon, SD

What time did the celebrities finish the London Marathon 2018?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more