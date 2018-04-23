Accessibility Links

MasterChef meets Big Brother: contestants to live together in new BBC show Britain’s Best Home Cook

The new Mary Berry and Claudia Winkleman BBC1 cookery show offers a unique twist on the cookery competition format

Britain's Best Home Cook

Cooking doesn’t get cosier than this.

New BBC1 series Britain’s Best Home Cook looks like it’s going to be something of a MasterChef and Big Brother mash-up, as the ten contestants will be both living and cooking together for the duration of the show.

In what is being being billed as “the ultimate immersive cooking competition”, each week the cooks will be set two challenges: an ‘ultimate home favourite’ followed by an ‘improvised dish around a single ingredient’. The weakest will then face an elimination round to decide who will leave the show.

All the while the cooks will be living under the same roof. Let’s hope there’s no arguments over the washing up.

The show is being hosted by Claudia Winkleman, while former Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry will be joined by produce expert Chris Bavin and chef Dan Doherty on the judging panel.

The first episode sees the contestants having to make their ultimate burger with at least two sides within an hour and a half, followed by the ‘Cooks’ Challenge’, which tests their inventiveness and creativity.

Based on their performance in these two challenges, Mary, Dan and Chris decide who must cook again in an elimination round. Phew.

Here’s a trailer to whet your appetite:

Britain’s Best Home Cook starts Thursday 3rd May on BBC1

All about Britain's Best Home Cook

Britain's Best Home Cook
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

