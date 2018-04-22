Westworld season 2 episode 1 – live blog

Is Ford really dead? Will Maeve find her daughter? And how will Dolores get her revenge? Find out in our special Westworld season 2 live blog!

Bring yourself back online, Westworld fans, for another series of the best cowboy/sci-fi/bad holiday-themed drama currently on TV. Yeee-haw!

Advertisement

In this live blog, we’ll be following every twist and turn (and horrible robot murder) in the Westworld season 2 premiere as it happens, which here in the UK starts at the ungodly hour of 2.00am. Now brace yourselves: fan theories are coming.

Refresh for live updates

00.27: Feel like I haven’t properly represented how much of season one is just Anthony Hopkins saying things like. “But what is the mind? Tell me, Bernard, have you heard the tale of the cormorant and the mongoose?”

00.18: That’s MORE OR LESS the main beats I think? There was also The Maze, Teddy getting killed a lot and Clementine getting lobotomised and things (something I envied her whenever we cut to another scene about the Delos board trying to take over the park), but yeah, I think we’ve covered the main points.

Here’s a little more detail in a video shot with my esteemed colleague (and possible secret robot) Paul Jones.

00.12: So, with a couple of hours left until the series is back, where did we leave our characters?

Well, after spending a series in the environs of Westworld, an immersive theme park based on the Old West and staffed with incredibly realistic robotic “hosts” we learned the terrible truth – that park boss Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) had been secretly completing the wishes of his deceased partner Arnold and pushing the hosts towards true consciousness.

To that end, he had himself killed by long-suffering host Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), who inspired a similarly violent rebellion from the other hosts.

And it wasn’t the only surprise of the episode, in which we also discovered that the series had secretly been taking place in multiple timelines. This meant that Dolores’ human lover William (Jimmi Simpson) was also the cruel and dangerous Man in Black (Ed Harris), while gentle programmer Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) was actually a host copy of park co-founder Arnold.

Meanwhile, brothel madam host Maeve (Thandie Newton) discovered her own status and had herself reprogrammed to be free of human influence, deciding to leave the park for good – but despite her new freedom, she changed her mind at the last moment, and returned to the park to seek out her “daughter” from a previous character she’d played.

23.59: Here is that glorious fakeout btw, featuring the musical stylings of Evan Rachel Wood and a very cute dog.

23.56: Ah yes, the spoilers. You see, the biggest news story about Westworld season 2 this year was that showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan were going to spoil the entire series for fans, only for the whole thing to turn out to be a big joke.

Still, there’s probably something to say for the fact that pretty much everyone in the media (including yours truly) took the announcement at face value, and didn’t clock that a very high-production rickroll was in our immediate future.

In 2016, people on the internet managed to guess pretty much every major twist in Westworld, while on other shows (most notably Game of Thrones) some fans fanatically pursue leaks and set rumours to try and spoil the series for themselves. In this climate, is it so mad that some of the creatives might try to take control of that narrative (in of itself, that’s quite a Westworld-y move)?

It would have been a bit mad, sure, but the way we consume pop culture is always evolving. So maybe one day someone will actually make good on Nolan and Joy’s promise – even if we hope they don’t, for purely reviewing/live-blogging purposes.

23.50: Howdy pardners! My name’s Huw, and I’m happy to welcome you to RadioTimes.com’s inaugural Westworld live blog.

If you’ve ever joined us for Game of Thrones you probably already know the drill, but if you’re new here’s the lowdown – I’ll be here chatting about the series premiere of Westworld as it airs live around the world(world) for the first time, telling awful jokes, idly wondering how I’d look in a stetson and generally trying to work out what the HECK is going on.

Where I am in the UK, the episode kicks off at 2am on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, but where you are it might be on at a more civilised hour. If so, well, bully for you. Until then, for the next couple of hours I’ll be looking back at season one, rethinking some old questions and resolutely failing to understand the principles of the bicameral mind.

Advertisement

But first things first – let’s talk spoilers…