David Tennant very nearly played Hannibal Lecter

The former Doctor Who star met with the producer of Hannibal to discuss the role on multiple occasions

David Tennant says he almost starred in NBC’s short-lived Hannibal Lecter series.

Advertisement

“I met [Hannibal executive producer] Bryan Fuller a couple of times, and we talked about it,” Tennant told Entertainment Weekly. “But I think they quite wisely chose Mads Mikkelsen, I think he was a perfect choice for it, and I think he did things with that character that I wouldn’t have managed, so I think the right man got the job.”

The drama, which was based on the works of author Thomas Harris, developed a devoted cult following across its 3 season run before it was cancelled in 2015. It also starred Laurence Fishburne, Gillian Anderson and Hugh Dancy.

The former Doctor Who star is no stranger to playing the villain following his turn as the terrifying Kilgrave in Marvel’s Jessica Jones, and his role as a serial killer in upcoming horror film Bad Samaritan.

Advertisement

He said that his villainous streak was just happenstance, but added: “there is something delicious about playing people that go to really dark corners of the human experience. I’m certainly not complaining!”